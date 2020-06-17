USPS to set up mobile post office in south Minneapolis

The office will allow customers to complete postal needs like purchasing postage, sending a package and buying a money order.

MINNEAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service announced they will be setting up a mobile post office in a vacated Kmart parking lot in Minneapolis Thursday and Friday.

The post office will be located at 10 W Lake Street, 55408, on June 18 and 19.

The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. both days.

The office will allow customers to complete postal needs like purchasing postage, sending a package and buying a money order. The mobile office will take cash, checks and credit/debit cards for purchases.

PO services will not be done at this mobile post office. If your station has been relocated continue going to the new location until further notice.

The following are postal service changes that are in place:

Postal Service Impacts

The following changes are STILL in effect:

Customers from ZIP Code 55406 will now be served out of the Main Post Office in Downtown Minneapolis:

Minnehaha Station, 3033 27th Ave S, 55406

Operations will be relocated to:

Minneapolis Main Post Office, 100 S 1st Street, 55401

HOURS

Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A special window has been set up for customers to pick up their post office box mail and mail held due to damaged businesses or residences. Mail pick up service will end at 5:00pm. An ID will be required for all mail pickups.

Customers from ZIP Codes 55408 and 55409 will now be served out of the Loring Post Office in Downtown Minneapolis:

Lake Street Station, 110 E 31st St, 55408

Operations will be relocated to:

Loring Station, 18 N 12th Street, 55403

HOURS:

Monday – Friday

8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.