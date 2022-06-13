Stranded mariner saved by USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

The ship, that was recently commissioned in Duluth, successfully provided emergency assistance to a stranded mariner along the St. Lawrence River.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul provided emergency assistance to a stranded mariner earlier this month while traversing the St. Lawrence River.

The Minneapolis-Saint Paul received notification on June 3 that a motor vessel near Cat Island Shoals needed assistance and deployed their rigid-hull inflatable boat to rescue the stranded mariner, the Navy said in a news release Thursday.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul safely recovered the boater along one of North America’s largest rivers and transferred them to a Fire Rescue boat.

The St. Lawrence River provides vessels with an important navigational pathway between the United States and Canada before pouring out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the second naval ship to honor the name of Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

The ship was recently commissioned in Duluth on May 22 and was on its way back to the ship’s home port in Mayport, Florida.

“I’m happy and thankful that we were prepared and ready to respond in the event of a worst case scenario,” the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul’s Primary Search and Rescue Swimmer Camron Bates said in a news release Monday.

