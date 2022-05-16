USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrives in Duluth, set to be commissioned Saturday

The vessel is the second Navy ship to bear the Minneapolis-Saint Paul name.

DULUTH, Minn. — One of the latest additions to the U.S. Navy's fleet is now just 150 miles from its namesake cities.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived at the Port of Duluth on Monday, ahead of a commissioning ceremony set for Saturday, May 21.

The ship is a Freedom variant littoral combat ship (LCS), which the Navy describes as a "fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats."

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was built by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. It was first launched and christened in 2019, completed trials in 2020, and was officially delivered to the U.S. Navy in November 2021.

Milwaukee-born Cmdr. Alfonza White will be the commanding officer, leading a crew of 100 officers and enlisted sailors on board the MSP.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, this is the second vessel to bear the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul name. The previous Navy warship under the name was a submarine first launched in 1983, which later became the first to carry Tomahawk missiles during the Gulf War. It was decommissioned in 2007.

Two previous U.S. Navy ships have been individually named for Minneapolis, and two others were individually named for Saint Paul.

Saturday's commissioning ceremony for the new USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is set to begin at 10 a.m. CT, with a live stream provided by the Dept. of Defense. Following the ceremony, the ship will travel to its home port at Naval Station Mayport in Florida.

