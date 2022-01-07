Vacant hockey arena could become skating rink in north Minneapolis

Roll North expects to purchase the arena in the first half of next year, with an opening date set for some time in 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS — A peek through the windows of the old Victory Memorial Ice Arena in north Minneapolis gives you a glimpse into the past.

Fading pictures of youth hockey teams and stacked newspapers tell the stories of what once was.

"It's tough to see, you know, this huge space that was operating as a functional sports arena just siting vacant for such a long time," said Susanne Bushman, with North Star Roller Derby.

For more than a decade, the arena, owned by Minneapolis Public Schools, has served as a makeshift storage unit, sitting on a lot full of potential which Eric Moran is looking to tap into.

"To turn this space into a roller rink," said Moran. He went on to say, "if this building existed in any other part of Minneapolis, it would’ve been immediately converted back into something that was being used.”

His newly dubbed 'Roll North' initiative is seeking to create a space not just for skating, but a hub for economic opportunities on the northside.

"We’ll be employing a lot of individuals that live in the neighborhood, employing a lot of youth, especially youth from Patrick Henry High School which is directly behind the facility," explained Moran. "North Minneapolis is severely lacking in large recreation or even destination activities.”

Which is why non-profit organizations like North Star Roller Derby are partnering with Moran to breathe new life into the vacant space.

"We just want to be good stewards of this community and we want to use this space to be able to reach new people, to see what we can do, how we can bring roller derby to new people and to new audiences, to new skaters," said Bushman.

"We want to be able to provide an opportunity for recreational activities that have a very low cost entry, and something that’s very accessible to individuals," said Moran.

For now, it’s a glimpse of what could be…

"Having it vacant is just a lost opportunity," said Bushman.

Making new memories, for generations to come.

"Where connections can be made, where happiness can happen and where that love and joy of skating can be found for everybody," said Bushman.

Roll North is in the process of acquiring the facility from Minneapolis Public Schools. The district says the property has to be deemed a surplus property by the School Board, before it can be sold.

