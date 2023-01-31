'I didn't need to see the horror in that young man's face' | Valerie Castile speaks out following video release of Tyre Nichols' death

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — "This space in my home is dedicated to Philando." Inside a room in Valerie Castile's home, there are photos of her son posted on every wall. "All the artwork that you see here was done by various individuals," said Castile. "This was their response to the tragedy." It's been more than six years since Philando Castile was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. "One time should have been too many as far as law enforcement killing a citizen," said Castile. "There is nothing in the world that you can do that would justify taking another person's life." A mother's pain, echoed with the recent news of Tyre Nichols , who died after being beaten by officers with Memphis PD earlier this month.

"I didn't need to see the horror in that young man's face, and to hear the trembling in his voice and that he was afraid for his life," said Castile. "We see it time after time, and people are not being held accountable to the extent that they should be."



In her son's case, the officer involved was later acquitted. But Valerie is hoping there's justice for Nichols as 5 officers are facing charges in his death.



"Everything that does happen is learned behavior, it doesn't matter the color of your skin," said Castile.



While she's keeping her son's memory alive through the Philando Castile Memorial Foundation, she continues her push for systemic changes to help prevent another mother from experiencing her pain.



"We're traumatized over and over again and I just want them to know that you got to have faith and hope. That's what keeps me going," said Castile.