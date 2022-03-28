Valleyfair hosting a hiring event April 2

The Shakopee theme park opens for the 2022 season on Friday, May 20.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — If you're looking for a seasonal or full-time job working at one of the many roller coaster-riddled locations at Valleyfair, mark your calendar: the theme park is hosting a hiring event on April 2.

Valleyfair needs to fill thousands of jobs in many areas of the park, including food service workers and line cooks, lifeguards, ride operators, entertainers, security and guest services.

The in-person hiring event begins at 10 a.m. on April 2 and lasts until 2 p.m. Everyone who completes an interview will get a complimentary ticket to visit the park this season!

Employees can start at $17 an hour and during off hours they're allowed free and unlimited use of the park and water park, plus employees get free Valleyfair tickets for friends and family and discounts on food and merchandise.

"We have a great variety of jobs to offer any job seeker. That means we can extend opportunities that are a wonderful fit for each person's unique skills, talents, and personality," said Melissa Lutz, Valleyfair's Human Resources Director. "We offer flexible schedules that are great for students, teachers, parents, retirees, and part-time job seekers."

The Shakopee-based amusement park has more than 75 rides and is home to Soak City, a seven-acre waterpark mere steps from the rides and coasters.

More information about the job fair can be found on Valleyfair's website.

The park plans to open for the 2022 season on Friday, May 20.