Valleyfair implements chaperone policy after spike in unruly behavior

The park will require any guest 15 years old or younger to be accompanied by someone at least 21 to be admitted or remain inside Valleyfair after 4 p.m.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — An increase in unruly and inappropriate behavior in recent years is behind Valleyfair's decision to implement a chaperone policy that applies to all evening guests 15 years old or younger.

The policy goes into effect on May 13, 2023, the first day the Valleyfair opens to season pass holders, and requires everyone 15 or younger to be accompanied by someone age 21 or older to gain admission or stay in the park after 4 p.m. That chaperone has to present a valid, government-issued photo ID at ticket entry.

Additionally, one person can chaperone no more than 10 guests who are age 15 or younger and they must stay inside Valleyfair and be reachable by phone throughout their stay.

Younger guests who are found without a chaperone will be subject to ejection from the park. The policy applies to all Valleyfair single-day ticket and season pass holders.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Valleyfair continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food," reads a statement from Valleyfair. "Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come."

While introducing the new chaperone policy, Valleyfair officials reminded park-goers about behaviors that are not permitted at the park.

Carrying firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind

Unsolicited photographing or video recording that disrupts a guest’s experience or interferes with park operations

Unruly or disruptive behavior that includes running, the incitement of running, and blocking midways and exits

Fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal and physical assaults

Harassing/threatening behavior, sexual misconduct, or lewd behavior impacting park guests or associates

Offensive language or gestures

Clothing with offensive language, obscene gestures/graphics, nudity or clothing that does not sufficiently cover undergarments

Intoxication or substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Smoking or vaping

Entering restricted areas including but not limited to ride Danger Zones and behind-the-scenes areas

Theft of any kind

Refusing to follow verbal or printed instructions or cooperate with park personnel or security

Guests are encouraged to report any violations of the Guest Code of Conduct or suspicious activity to the nearest Valleyfair associate, Security associate, or text VFSAFE TO (952) 213-1923.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+