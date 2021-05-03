Valleyfair opens reservations for 2021 season

The last time the Minnesota theme park was open was October 2019, for ValleySCARE.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — After closing down due to COVID-19 in 2020, Valleyfair is accepting reservations for this summer.

The Shakopee, Minnesota theme park will open May 22 with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, and tickets can now be purchased for single days or for the entire season.

Soak City, the water park at Valleyfair, opens the following weekend on Saturday, May 29.

A spokesperson for Valleyfair says since they were never able to open in 2020 due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the last time the park was open was in October 2019 for ValleySCARE.

Season tickets for 2020 have been automatically rolled over to 2021, so guests can use that same season ticket number to reserve visits this year.

Valleyfair's COVID reopening protocols include several changes from previous years:

Reservations are required

At least one member of each group is asked to download the park's mobile app

Masks are required inside the park

Health screenings are required for all guests and employees

Anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID within the past 10 days is asked to reschedule

Hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the park

Capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing

Contactless payment such as a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay is required

More details about how Valleyfair plans to keep visitors safe is available online.