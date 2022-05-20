A day Minnesota kids and adults alike look forward to every year, has finally arrived. Valleyfair kicks off it's first day of the season May 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A day many Minnesotans had marked on their calendars has finally arrived. Valleyfair's Opening Weekend begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

KARE 11 Sunrise reporter Cece Gaines was at Valleyfair early Friday morning and said the park was already testing rides in anticipation of amusement parkgoers that can show up as early as 9 a.m.

The park, which is home to 175 attractions, eight roller coasters and 15-acre waterpark, is offering a variety of new events this year.

During Soak City's Opening Weekend, which takes place May 28-30, visitors can splash around and take on the park's waterslides for the first time this season.

"We are excited to welcome guests and season passholders back to the park for another fun and event-filled season," said Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager at Valleyfair.

The park is ready. Are you?



Valleyfair opens Friday, May 20. pic.twitter.com/xpbe0KJrPL — Valleyfair (@ValleyfairMN) May 18, 2022

Then June 25 through July 10, Valleyfair will host what they're calling the "Grand Carnivale." The two-week event is being described as a "day-to-night global celebration."

Later this summer, guests can see the Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck in action, and even get the chance to ride in it. "Monster Jam Thunder Alley" runs from Aug. 12 through Sept. 15.

Another seasonal addition is "Tricks and Treats," running this fall Sept. 30 through Oct. 30. Valleyfair officials decided to ditch the Halloween Haunt and introduce this month-long event featuring all fun and no scares.

Now let's talk food. There's an assortment of new food, beverage and cocktail options available to guest this go-around.

A new stand called Señor Vargas will serve items like walking tacos, hand-scooped ice cream and mini donuts.

The Superior Bar is bringing brand new cocktails, mocktails and draft beers that can be paired with savory deep-fried Oreos and deep-fried pickles snacks.

Valleyfair also added a drive-in where new grab-and-go meal options and online ordering will be available with pick-up lockers.

To purchase tickets for the 2022 Gold Pass head over to Valleyfair's website or wait until you get to the fair and pick them up at the window. Parking will be free for all attendees through the end of the season.

Watch more local news: