Valleyfair reopens on Saturday, May 22

If you've been missing rollercoaster rides at the Shakopee family staple, you're in luck! After a year of pandemic closures, the park is opening up again.

SHAKOPEE, Minn — If you've been craving a ride on the Steel Venom, Wild Thing and the High Roller, you're in luck.

After being closed last summer for COVID-19 concerns, Valleyfair is set to reopen.

The park is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 22 with COVID precautions in place for all guests and employees.

Some of those measures include a new online reservation system, social distancing markers, and hand sanitization stations throughout the park.

Guests are not required to wear face masks in outdoor areas of the park, but everyone 2 and older that isn't fully vaccinated needs to wear a mask indoors, unless actively eating or drinking.

Details on Valleyfair's COVID-19 precautions are available here.

If you bought a Season Pass in 2020 but never had a chance to use it, fear not. The park will honor those passes through the '21 season. All of the day tickets from last year are still valid for any regular operating day in 2021 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Information on tickets is available here.

“We are looking forward to reopening the park and bringing a Minnesota tradition back to the community,” said Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager at Valleyfair. “2020 was a challenging year, and our team missed having guests in the park last season. We are ready to provide safe, fun and unforgettable experiences to everyone who visits Valleyfair this season.”

If you've ridden all the rides, slid on all the waterslides and are looking for something new, check out this year's Grand Carnival. Valleyfair describes it as "a larger-than-life cultural celebration featuring a spectacle of color parade, mesmerizing live entertainment, and extraordinary cuisine from around the world." It opens on July 24 and runs though Aug. 8.