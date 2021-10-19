Van totaled, gear stolen from Minneapolis band 'Gully Boys'

The van was found Tuesday but would cost more than it's worth to fix, while Gully Boys' gear is still missing.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Minneapolis band "Gully Boys" is getting ready to go on tour but without their van and gear.

A thief/thieves stole the trio's van with all their equipment inside of it over the weekend. The van showed up Tuesday but was totaled, while Gully Boys' gear is still missing.

"It's just really, really upsetting," said Nadirah McGill, Gully Boys' drummer/backing vocals.

According to McGill, Gully Boys played on Saturday for a Get Out the Vote rally for Minneapolis mayoral candidate Sheila Nezhad at Powderhorn Park. They used all of their gear for the event.

After the event, McGill said they parked the van outside their home in south Minneapolis.

"We were just really worn out and decided we can wait until the morning, that'll be fine. I locked the doors and it had blinds on it, so I shut the blinds so you couldn't even see in it," McGill recalled.

Some time between Saturday around 11:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, a thief or thieves stole the 1996 silver Ford Econoline that was parked near the corner of 33rd Street and 17th Avenue.

"Everything that we own, down to the mics, mic stands, cables was all in the van and the van was stolen," McGill said. "All we have to our name right now is one single guitar capo."

McGill estimates it's about $10,000 worth of equipment.

"There's a lot of sentimental value. All of our amps are just covered in stickers from bands that we've played with over the years and we've been collecting that gear and fine tuning it to work for our sound. It really is like a timeline of Gully Boys because we have grown up with this gear and have learned to play our songs on this gear," McGill said.

On Tuesday, McGill said they discovered that the thief/thieves broke a side window to get into the van and then hot wired it. It was found on 36th Avenue and Queen Avenue in north Minneapolis with lawn care equipment inside of it. McGill said the van would cost more money than it's worth to fix. All of the equipment is still missing.

To continue this wild saga: all of our gear is gone but whoever stole it left so much LAWN CARE GEAR????? They broke in the side window and hot wired the van leaving it completely totaled. So keep an eye out if you see any of our gear around town 😭 https://t.co/bdsNy9w2qB — ⚔️ FAVORITE SON OUT NOW⚔️ (@gullyboysband) October 19, 2021

"I had just gotten a 1970s Ludwig Red Vistalite kit that I had been searching for; I got it in December. So that was the first time I had played it live was at the rally and to have it get stolen is just very soul crushing. That was like my dream kit," McGill said.

With support from the community, including fellow bands, Gully Boys still plans to leave on time for their two-week tour starting Friday. The Minneapolis band "Author" is loaning Gully Boys their tour van and others are lending their gear. It's Gully Boys' first tour since before the pandemic.

"There's a lot of people looking out for us and lot of people have our back so we do feel really supported in this time," McGill said. "It's just kind of soul crushing to get stolen and a big violation of privacy, it feels like."

McGill said they have filed a police report. KARE 11 reached out to Minneapolis police and are waiting to hear back.

Stolen gear: