Van with 14 passengers rolls near Zumbrota

While a few passengers were not hurt, most suffered some sort of injury, including three whose injuries are referred to as "life threatening."
A passenger van carrying 14 people lost control and rolled on Highway 52 near Zumbrota Thursday.

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — Tweve people were injured, three of them seriously, after a van carrying 14 passengers rolled early Thursday in Goodhue County.

The State Patrol says the Chevy passenger van was northbound on Highway 52 and approaching Highway 60 near Zumbrota when it left the roadway and rolled around 1:15 a.m. 

Two of the passengers, including a 41-year-old man from Baraboo, Wisconsin who was listed as the driver of the van, were uninjured. The rest were transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester for treatment of their injuries. Three of the passengers were listed as having suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Most of the passengers have home addresses in far southwestern Wisconsin, and eight share the same last name. Their listed ages on the State Patrol website range from 17 to 56 years old. 

One of those involved in the crash told KTTC Television that a flat tire on the passenger rear side is what triggered the crash. The people involved were reportedly traveling from Wisconsin to a wedding in central Minnesota. Most were asleep at the time the van rolled.

