Van with 14 passengers rolls near Zumbrota

While a few passengers were not hurt, most suffered some sort of injury, including three whose injuries are referred to as "life threatening."

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — Tweve people were injured, three of them seriously, after a van carrying 14 passengers rolled early Thursday in Goodhue County.

The State Patrol says the Chevy passenger van was northbound on Highway 52 and approaching Highway 60 near Zumbrota when it left the roadway and rolled around 1:15 a.m.

Two of the passengers, including a 41-year-old man from Baraboo, Wisconsin who was listed as the driver of the van, were uninjured. The rest were transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester for treatment of their injuries. Three of the passengers were listed as having suffered life-threatening injuries.

Most of the passengers have home addresses in far southwestern Wisconsin, and eight share the same last name. Their listed ages on the State Patrol website range from 17 to 56 years old.

Our thoughts go out to those involved in this morning’s crash involving 14 people in Goodhue County. We are grateful to those who helped with aid and get those in need to the hospital. https://t.co/hcperPuWCl — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) July 23, 2020