Vehicle crashes into St. Paul restaurant, triggers gas leak

ST PAUL, Minn. — Utility crews scrambled to stop a natural gas leak after a vehicle crashed through the front of a restaurant in St. Paul early Thursday afternoon.

St. Paul police posted pictures of the scene on Twitter, showing the vehicle sticking out of a large front window at Los Ocampo restaurant with a trail of debris behind it. Another officer shot a video of the path it took, first jumping a median, then driving a significant distance down a public sidewalk before knocking down a wall and hitting the restaurant.

Multiple squads and officers are on the scene at University Avenue and Dale Street, and fire and utility crews were quickly called in to stop a natural gas leak triggered by the crash.

The driver was taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening. At this point it is unclear what caused them to lose control. No one inside the building was hurt.