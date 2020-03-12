Vehicle crashes into St. Paul restaurant, triggers gas leak

St. Paul police posted pictures of the scene on Twitter, showing the small SUV sticking out of Los Ocampo with a trail of debris behind it.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Utility crews scrambled to stop a natural gas leak after a vehicle crashed through the front of a restaurant in St. Paul early Thursday afternoon.

St. Paul police posted pictures of the scene on Twitter, showing the small SUV sticking out of a large front window at Los Ocampo restaurant with a trail of debris behind it. Another officer shot a video of the path it took, first jumping a median, then driving a significant distance down a public sidewalk before knocking down a wall and hitting the restaurant.

St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said after the crash, witnesses attempted to come to the aid of the driver, who fought with them before running into the street and attempting to carjack someone driving by. During the carjacking attempt the man reportedly pulled a knife and threatened the driver. Officers arrived and arrested him.

The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital under supervision with a head injury that does not appear to be life threatening. Police believe he was under the influence and obtained a search warrant for a blood draw to measure his BAC.

The crash broke a significant natural gas line, and hissing gas could be heard a block away from the scene. Fire and utility crews were quickly called in to stop the leak, and several nearby intersections were blocked off as a precaution.

No one inside the building was hurt.