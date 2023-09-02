Man dies at hospital after Minneapolis shooting

Police think the shooting is related to an abandoned vehicle found burning in the area of 18th Avenue NE and California Avenue NE.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died at the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting in Minneapolis, police say.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Main Street Northeast just after 1 a.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting, according to a police report.

Police found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived. The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Despite all efforts, the man died at the hospital, police said.

Officials have not released any other information about the victim.

Shortly after the shooting was reported to police, officers said a burning, abandoned vehicle was found near 18th Avenue Northeast and California Street Northeast, around 10 blocks away from the area where the man was shot.

Around the same time, an attempted auto theft was reported at 17th Avenue Northeast and University Avenue Northeast. Police said this scene was around five blocks from the vehicle fire.

Investigators don't know if the incidents are related but are treating them as if they are at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:





WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+