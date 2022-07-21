Road closure on US 169 southbound after vehicle rollover accident; possible injuries reported

The State Patrol is investigating an injury crash after a reported rollover on southbound highway 169 near Elm Creek Parkway in Champlin.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol closed down part of Highway 169 near Chaplin Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle rollover with injuries.

The crash took place between 117th Avenue North and 114th Avenue North near Elm Creek Parkway just before 12:30 p.m.

The extent of the motorist's injuries are unknown at this time.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the road will be closed for the two hours while the crash is investigated and the roadway cleaned up.

