Richfield Police looking for stolen vehicle with dog inside

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or the black lab mix, Vic, is urged to call Richfield police at 612-861-9800.

RICHFIELD, Minn — The Richfield Police Department needs help locating a Chevrolet Malibu they say was stolen Friday with a dog inside.

According to the police department's Facebook post, the 2021 black Chevy Malibu was left running the parking lot of Richfield Liquor at 6600 Cedar Avenue South when it was stolen. It has a Minnesota license plate reading FDB380 and was last seen traveling north of Highway 77 from 66th Street.

Inside the vehicle was the owner's black lab mix, Vic, and other valuable items.

Vic's owner says he weighs about 50 pounds and is very friendly.