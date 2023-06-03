Victim identified in Plymouth shooting

Authorities say Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly, 20, of Brooklyn Center, died of "multiple gunshot wounds" on Saturday night.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Authorities have identified the young man shot and killed at a home in Plymouth this past weekend.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office says Abraham Archie-Boy Barbly, 20, of Brooklyn Center, died of "multiple gunshot wounds" on Saturday night.

The home, in the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North in Plymouth, was being rented on VRBO when the shooting happened.

The Plymouth Police Department has not released information on if anyone was arrested in the shooting.

The city of Plymouth confirms that the house where the shooting happened was licensed as a rental property on Dec. 9, 2022, after passing an inspection the previous month. In the three months prior to the fatal shooting, city officials had received no reports of issues involving the property or its renters.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting Plymouth Police in their investigation of the incident. Anyone with information about what happened or those responsible is asked to contact the Plymouth PD tip line at 763-509-5177.

