Victim of Derek Chauvin's brutal 2017 arrest speaks out after settlement reached

The city announced a nearly $9 million settlement in the brutal arrests of two victims by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis is paying up a hefty sum to settle its past indiscretions.

"To John Pope, Zoya Code, and anyone else that has experienced this kind of egregious conduct at the hands of Derek Chauvin, our city deeply apologizes," said Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey during a news conference Thursday.

One of those victims was John Pope.

When Pope was asked if he ever had any doubt that this day would come, he replied, "No I didn't have a doubt, I felt that the city knew that they did something wrong and that it wasn't going to be able to be swept under the rug."

Pope, now 20, was just 14 years old at the time he crossed paths with Chauvin in 2017.

An experience he says still haunts him.

"It's not an easy thing to go through but, because your body it tries to heal itself or it tries to protect itself," said Pope.

Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara was visibly frustrated during Thursday's news conference and didn't hold back his words.

"I'm appalled at the repetitive behavior of this coward and disgusted by the inaction and acceptance of the behavior by members of this agency," said Chief O'Hara.

The Chief says Pope and Code's cases are a painful reminder of the embattled history his department is actively working to correct.

"Going forward we will continue to ensure sufficient processes are in place to identify and intervene early to prevent misconduct and to prevent brutality from occurring in the first place," said Chief O'Hara.

For Pope, the healing continues as do his calls for meaningful change.

"I don't have the solution to the problem, I can't say it's only reform but it's a lot that needs to be done not only reform," said Pope.

The city and the police department have announced joint plans through a consent decree to work with the state's Department of Human Rights on an overhaul of MPD's use of force policy while also placing a focus on transparency and accountability.

