VIDEO: Fireworks fired from cars, toward buildings in downtown Minneapolis

For hours, people were seen shooting off fireworks from the street in the city's Mill District neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Chaos erupted in Minneapolis' Mill District Monday night as witnesses reported people shooting off fireworks from the street, in some cases firing them in the direction of other pedestrians and nearby apartments and condos.

Video shared with KARE 11 showed people shooting fireworks from cars on 2nd Street around 11:30 p.m. as they sped around the downtown neighborhood.

Other videos showed individuals running through the streets carrying the lit fireworks and aiming them at other people.

In one clip shared with KARE, a group of people is seen running into the Mill Quarter Municipal Parking Ramp. A car quickly pulled up and a person hanging out of the rear passenger seat started shooting fireworks at the group through the ramp entrance.

According to a KARE 11 employee who lives in the Mill District area, the fireworks continued for hours until police were able to disperse the crowd around 2 a.m.

KARE 11 has reached out to Minneapolis police for more information.

Around the same time that the fireworks started, eight people were injured and hospitalized after a shooting at nearby Boom Island Park. According to the Minneapolis Park Board, several people were in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

While there were no formal Fourth of July events or fireworks in downtown Minneapolis because of weather and nearby construction, people had gathered at the park to celebrate the holiday.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Watch more local news: