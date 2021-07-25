VIDEO: Apparent grain elevator fire leads to calls for evacuation in Clinton

Authorities asked anyone living within three blocks of the grain elevator to evacuate immediately.

CLINTON, Minnesota — Authorities are asking people to stay away from an apparent grain elevator fire in Clinton.

According to an emergency alert issued to phones and televisions Sunday afternoon, roads around Clinton including Highway 75 are closed. Local officials asked anyone living within three blocks of the grain elevator to evacuate immediately.

A post to the City of Clinton's Facebook page asked residents to limit water usage.

Clinton is a small western Minnesota town near the South Dakota border.

Resident Janine Torgerson Teske posted a live video of the blaze to social media, asking for prayers for the firefighters on the scene. Her video is available above.

"Our community could use your prayers right now, our elevator's on fire," she said.

As of 3 p.m., dispatchers said the fire was still active. Crews from around the area are helping in the effort to put it out.