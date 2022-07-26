Video of downtown assault highlights organization of cell phone theft

The son of a retired police chief was knocked unconscious after thieves took his phone and quickly handed it off to two different people

MINNEAPOLIS — A Facebook post from retired Police Chief Scott Nadeau is drawing attention to what police say is an ongoing problem in downtown Minneapolis: cell phone thefts, leading to the draining of accounts, and sometimes resulting in violence.

An assault, captured on surveillance video at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in downtown Minneapolis, begins with who police say is the victim of a cell phone theft confronting a group of people trying to get it back. It ends with a punch, and the victim is knocked unconscious on the pavement.

Nadeau said the victim is his 24-year-old son Jack. He is now at home, recovering from a broken jaw and bleeding on his brain.

**UPDATE 7/26/22 ***My family has been grateful and overwhelmed by the response to what happened to Jack on Friday... Posted by Scott Nadeau on Saturday, July 23, 2022

Nadeau said that since his son's phone was unlocked, the thieves stole money from his payment accounts, such as Venmo and CashApp.

"I'm wishing for the best for his recovery," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

A search warrant reveals that another victim woke under a bridge in June with injuries, his phone missing and his CashApp account drained.

No one has been arrested in either case.

With the number of people using their cell phones without full awareness of who's around them, Cramer calls it an organized crime of opportunity.

"We do have an extensive camera network and there's lot of evidence collected. And if they're not solved immediately, there's a lot of opportunity to come back and find who the perpetrators are," Cramer said.

The Minneapolis Downtown council currently has an on-going awareness campaign for cell phone theft.

