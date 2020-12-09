Video of fatal shooting involving St. Croix Falls police shows man holding knife

Body camera video shows the man approaching one of the officers before the shots were fired. The District Attorney's office deemed the shooting was justified.

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis — The body camera footage of a fatal shooting that involved the St. Croix Falls Police Department on Aug. 8 was released Friday night, showing a man holding a knife and approaching police before shots were fired.

According to police, officers were responding to a report of a woman needing help at the Dalles House Motel on Highway 35.

In the video, police can be seen arriving at the motel and knocking on the door and identifying themselves as law enforcement. The video shows the man open the door holding a knife in his right hand. As officers backed away, they can be heard repeatedly telling the man to drop the knife.

Moments later, the video shows the man approaching one of the officers, who then shot three times.

According to police, when the man opened the door, one of the officers could see a woman bloodied on the bed in the motel room. The officers also said they saw blood on the left hand of the suspect.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck, chest and arm and was airlifted to a trauma center, according to police. The woman did survive.

On Sept. 2, the District Attorney's Office deemed the shooting was justified.