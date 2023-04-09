Video shows helicopter rescue of family, including 3-year-old, in Minnesota

RED WING, Minn. — A multi-department effort resulted in a family being rescued via helicopter in Red Wing.
The Red Wing Fire Department initially responded to a report of a family, including one child, being stranded on the north side of He Mni Can - Barn Bluff, according to a release from the department.
Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene, where it was determined none of the victims were injured.
"Conditions on the north side were extremely poor being covered with snow, ice, and mud on a significant slope," according to the statement.
It was eventually determined that the safest removal for the victims would be to use the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART).
MART arrived on the scene and moved all of the victims to Colvill Park within 30 minutes, according to the release.
