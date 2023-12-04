Video shows helicopter rescue of two juveniles near Vermillion Falls Park

Both people were rescued and safely removed from the river, according to the Hastings Fire Department.

HASTINGS, Minn. — A pair of juveniles were rescued by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) on Thursday.

The two youths reportedly fell into the water and got stuck on a large rock in the river, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, which said the initial call came in around 5:15 p.m.

Video from moments ago at Vermillion Falls Park of the Minnesota Air Rescue Team attempting to get the trapped individuals to safety. No word on any injuries but reports are two people trapped near the falls. The individuals do not appear in the video. Hastings, Burnsville, Dakota County SOT and MART are all on scene Posted by KDWA Radio on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Both people were rescued and safely removed from the river, according to the Hastings Fire Department.

It's been an active few days for MART, the group worked to help a stranded family on Sunday.

