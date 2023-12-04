x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Video shows helicopter rescue of two juveniles near Vermillion Falls Park

Both people were rescued and safely removed from the river, according to the Hastings Fire Department.

More Videos

HASTINGS, Minn. — A pair of juveniles were rescued by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) on Thursday. 

The two youths reportedly fell into the water and got stuck on a large rock in the river, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, which said the initial call came in around 5:15 p.m. 

Video from moments ago at Vermillion Falls Park of the Minnesota Air Rescue Team attempting to get the trapped individuals to safety. No word on any injuries but reports are two people trapped near the falls. The individuals do not appear in the video. Hastings, Burnsville, Dakota County SOT and MART are all on scene

Posted by KDWA Radio on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Both people were rescued and safely removed from the river, according to the Hastings Fire Department.

It's been an active few days for MART, the group worked to help a stranded family on Sunday.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out