Watch the Viking Octantis cruise ship arrive in Duluth

The new Viking Octantis arrived at Duluth Harbor early May 30, the first cruise ship to dock in the port in 10 years.

DULUTH, Minn. — Vessels of varying shapes and sizes pass through the Duluth Harbor every day, but on a foggy Memorial Day morning early risers at Canal Park witnessed the arrival of a brand new luxury Great Lakes cruise ship.

Right around 6 a.m. on May 30, the new Viking Octantis cut through dense fog and sailed into port – the first cruise ship to dock in the harbor since 2013.

The Octantis' arrival was captured on the Duluth Harbor Cam and posted on its YouTube channel.

The Octantis, which will stay in Duluth for a day, is the "largest and most modern ship in the Great Lakes," according to Viking. At 665 feet long, it boasts 189 staterooms for 378 guests and accommodates 256 crew members.

The ship will visit ports of call in Canada and the United States throughout the summer, before being joined by the identical Viking Polaris next year for "additional exploration" across the Great Lakes region.

Passenger highlights onboard the Viking Octantis include a panoramic auditorium, extensive indoor and outdoor viewing areas, a science lab, Nordic spa and various fine dinning options.

Viking has also partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL) on scientific research and development, and the company's expedition ships are designated official NOAA / U.S. National Weather Service weather balloon stations.

After departing Minnesota, the Viking Octantis will sail on to Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin to conclude her voyage of the Undiscovered Great Lakes itinerary.

