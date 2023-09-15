Vikings Alexander Mattison responds after receiving racist messages post-Eagles game

The screenshots included a volley of racist language, harmful tropes and encouraged Mattison to take his own life.

MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL community is rallying behind a Minnesota Vikings starting running back after he posted screenshots of racist messages that were sent to him Thursday night.

Alexander Mattison shared the racist direct messages that were sent to him on Instagram after the Vikings faced off against the Eagles.

The screenshots included a volley of racist language, and harmful tropes and encouraged Mattison to take his own life.

"I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in DM's (direct messages) and comments really reflect on wtf you say and how it could truly affect someone," said Mattison.

The Vikings released a statement of their own on Friday addressing the incident.

"We stand with Alexander and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of behavior, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism."

Speaking at a virtual press conference Friday, Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell addressed the incident, saying racism has no place in our society.

"Regardless of how upset someone may be with fantasy football output or a player's performance, it's just unacceptable in any way shape, or form, really in our society, but especially in regards to professional athletes and our players," O'Connell said.

Both the NFL and the NFL Players Association released statements decrying the racist behavior.

