Vikings running back Dalvin Cook involved in legal dispute

The details surrounding the dispute are unclear, with team officials stating that Cook was involved in a "situation" with a woman in November 2020.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed in a statement that running back Dalvin Cook is involved in a legal dispute.

The details surrounding the dispute are unclear, with team officials stating that Cook was involved in a "situation" with a woman in November 2020.

The Vikings' full statement reads: 

We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.

