Vikings fans are optimistic, hopeful for the team this year

Vikings training camp was open to fans Saturday. It's their first chance to check out the new team this year.

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings Training Camp is in full swing with thousands of fans visiting the team’s practice fields Saturday to get their first look at the new team.

The Vikings roster has gone through a lot of big changes this offseason.

Some notable players are no longer on the team, including star running back Dalvin Cook and Minnesota native Adam Thielen.

The upcoming season will also be the last one for Kirk Cousins under his current contract.

Many fans at training camp feel 2023 is a make-or-break year for Cousins.

There is also a lot of excitement and optimism about the Vikings first round draft pick Jordan Addison, who is expected to be the team’s number two wide receiver this year.

However, the most talked about player in training camp is star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

A lot of fans are expecting another Pro Bowl-caliber season from the young superstar.

The Vikings have several big names on the roster this year, but there are also plenty of questions going into the season.

Can Alexander Mattison handle the workload of being the starter at running back?

Can the cornerbacks keep up with NFL wide receivers this season?

Will Jordan Addison compliment Justin Jefferson and give Kirk Cousins another viable weapon on offense?

Will the defense improve this year under the coaching of new defensive coordinator Brian Flores?

These are just a handful of the questions that are on the minds of fans this season.

Many of these questions won’t be answered until possibly the halfway point of the season, but for now, Vikings fans are excited to see their favorite team again.

