Vikings fans gear up for first playoff game

Fans going the extra mile as the Vikings prepare to take on the New York Giants with high expectations for a big win in the first round of the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings fever is in full swing with people flocking to downtown Minneapolis from near and far.

"Upstate New York, New York," said Vikings fan Tom Fox. "There's a lot of Vikings fans in New York, upstate New York."

"We're from Dallas," said Rick Conner.

Fans going the extra mile as the Vikings prepare to take on the New York Giants with high expectations for a big win in the first round of the playoffs.

"I'm expecting the Vikings to route the Giants," said Conner.

"One score maybe, like the other eleven games that we've won," said Fox.

That success, lending itself to an increase demand of Vikings merch with NFL jersey sales up 91 percent year-over-year, according to the National Football League.

Even some Giants fans are buying into the Vikings hype.

"It pains me to spend the money on this purple stuff when it should be blue and white right now, but that's alright, if it makes the kid happy, we got to do what we got to do," said Keith Sullivan as he purchased gear for his son who's a Vikings fan. "Justin Jefferson is his favorite football player, the guy does the 'griddy' all day long."

Perhaps 'griddying' their way to the Super Bowl taking care of business at the bank first.

"Skol baby!" said Conner.

"Skol, go Vikings baby, bring it home," said Fox.

Watch more local news: