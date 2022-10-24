Minnesota Vikings' Oli Udoh arrested in Miami

The offensive lineman was accused of attempting to enter the women's bathroom at a Miami nightclub and charged with disorderly conduct.

MIAMI — Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday after he attempted to enter the women's bathroom in a Miami nightclub, according to police.

Udoh was talking to women in line for the restroom at Club E11even, and as the line moved forward he attempted to enter the bathroom, according to Miami Police arrest records. Nightclub security reportedly gave Udoh "multiple chances to leave the bathroom" but he refused, police documents said.

When security escorted Udoh out of the club around 3 a.m. several off-duty police officers identified themselves and took Udoh into custody. According to police, Udoh "actively and physically" resisted the officers and their verbal commands and made it difficult for the officers to escort him to a patrol car.

Udoh was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. On Sunday, the Vikings said in an official statement that they are aware of Udoh's arrest and "are gathering additional information" at this time.

