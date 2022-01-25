Public memorial held for 25 domestic violence victims killed by their partners last year

The organization is working toward solutions to address racial, economic and social disparities to help prevent more victims of intimate partner violence.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Dozens of cars made their way toward the Capitol with ribbons and photos, as Violence Free Minnesota held a public memorial to remember victims of intimate partner violence.

"They were brothers and sisters, mothers and daughters," said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

The names of 25 confirmed intimate partner homicide victims from 2021 were read from a list.

"D'zondria Wallace," a name read from the list.

Wallace, a pregnant mother from St. Paul, was shot and killed inside her home – alongside her 11-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter last January.

"In Minnesota, 45% of adults killed were women of color," said Amirthini Keefe, with the Domestic Abuse Project. "Fifty-two percent of the victims were parents, and five cases were murder/suicides, resulting in over 30 children, many of whom were minors, to grieve the death of one or both parents."

In the United States, an estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence every year. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.

As the remaining names are read from the list, they're working toward solutions to address racial, economic and social disparities in an effort to help prevent another name from being added to the list.

"What we need are accessible long-term housing solutions," said Keefe. "Violence Free Minnesota supports legislation that eliminates barriers to safety for victims," said Katie Kramer, policy director with Violence Free Minnesota.

Here is a list of a few resources:

In Minnesota, call Women's Advocates Crisis Line: 651.227.8284

In Minnesota, call Cornerstone’s Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Always call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

