Violence prevention groups' 'block takeover' hopes to put end to gun violence

In addition to popular block party events like cooking out, bounce houses and school supply giveaways, there were also free medical supplies and training.

MINNEAPOLIS — Violence prevention groups in north Minneapolis held a "block takeover" Tuesday night to spread their message: no more shootings.

The event, held at Plymouth and James Avenues in the Near North neighborhood, encouraged families to come out, feel safe and get to know one another. Organizers say there's been an overwhelmingly positive response.



"You should not fear your neighbor — keeps us kind of isolated," said Farji Shaheer, founder of Innovative Solutions.

In addition to more traditional block party events like cooking out, bounce houses and school supply giveaways, there were also free medical supplies and "traumatic bleed training," which provides neighbors with the skills to help someone deal with a gunshot wound until emergency responders arrive.

TAKING OVER THE BLOCK (1/2): Innovative Soulutions, a Mpls based group focused on violence prevention, is out along Plymouth Ave. tonight. They tell me it’s an opportunity for neighbors to meet in a peaceful and safe environment @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/DPFecu1Zjh — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) September 6, 2022

Watch more local news: