x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Violence prevention groups' 'block takeover' hopes to put end to gun violence

In addition to popular block party events like cooking out, bounce houses and school supply giveaways, there were also free medical supplies and training.
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Violence prevention groups in north Minneapolis held a "block takeover" Tuesday night to spread their message: no more shootings.

The event, held at Plymouth and James Avenues in the Near North neighborhood, encouraged families to come out, feel safe and get to know one another. Organizers say there's been an overwhelmingly positive response.

"You should not fear your neighbor — keeps us kind of isolated," said Farji Shaheer, founder of Innovative Solutions.

In addition to more traditional block party events like cooking out, bounce houses and school supply giveaways, there were also free medical supplies and "traumatic bleed training," which provides neighbors with the skills to help someone deal with a gunshot wound until emergency responders arrive.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mom charged with son's death won't cooperate with competency exam

Before You Leave, Check This Out