MCE's Got Talent virtual event puts spotlight on Minneapolis youth

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis students from all corners of the city will be strutting their stuff in a first-ever, city-wide, virtual youth talent show Friday night.

The event – MCE’s Got Talent – is just the latest effort by Minneapolis Community Education to engage the community, despite the challenges raised by a pandemic.

“We wanted to create an opportunity for students to get out there and perform. With so much being canceled and postponed due to COVID, we felt it was important to let students show their talent,” said Dave Premack with Minneapolis Community Education.

Premack – who organized the event – said more than 100 students of all ages and from all corners of the city auditioned for the show. Among the diverse talents: magical acts, gymnastics routines, poetry, dancing and singing.

“This has brought an amazing opportunity to see what these kids can do,” said Chloe Brevik-Rich, who is a teaching artist and professional stage manager and serves as one of the “celebrity judges” for the event.

The talent show, which is hosted by KARE 11’s Karla Hult, goes live at 7 p.m. Friday.