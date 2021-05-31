Visitors flock to regional parks to celebrate Memorial Day holiday

Last year, Memorial Day events across the country were canceled or postponed due to the COVID pandemic, while many people chose to stay home to celebrate.

MINNEAPOLIS — People from across Minnesota and a few from out of town, flocked to Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis on Monday.

"It's finally nice to get out, to be outside," Brittanie Johnson said.

Karen Cruz took a joy ride through the park with her family.

"My dad, my mom, my younger sister," Cruz said. "It's pretty nice, spending time with other family members," she says.

But this year, as COVID -19 restrictions are lifted nationwide, people like Johnson were getting outside.

"So excited for the summer," Johnson said. "No specific plans, maybe try to hang out, get some ice cream, and hang out the rest of the day."

All enjoying the fresh air, the crowd and the warm weather to celebrate the unofficial start to the summer season.