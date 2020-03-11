How to vote on Tuesday with an absentee ballot

If you requested an absentee ballot but didn't get it in the mail in time, here's how to make your vote count.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Polls open at 7 a.m. on a historic Tuesday morning, as Americans head to the polls to vote in the 2020 election.

Nearly 1.9 million Minnesotans have already voted, which is 62% of the entire turnout in the 2016 election, according to the secretary of state's office. That year was one for the record books, and we're on the way to break those voter turnout records.

But what if you have an absentee ballot, and weren't able to get it in the mail?

Worry not, you can still make that ballot count.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says around 300,000 absentee ballots that were sent to voters haven't been returned yet.

If you mailed in your absentee ballot and aren't sure if it has arrived, visit MNVotes.org and check out the ballot tracker feature. That will help you determine what your next steps should be.

If your ballot hasn't been received and counted, you can still vote today by voting in person. When you arrive at your polling place, bring your absentee ballot with you.

Secretary Simon compares the process of canceling an in-transit vote to a canceled check.

"They can override that in-transit ballot. If the ballot is on its way somehow from point A to point B, it hasn’t been tracked as received yet, by a particular county or city, they can go in and override it," Simon explained.

"There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s not considered voting twice. The reason it isn’t is because there’s a bar code attached to every single ballot that connects that ballot and that intended voter with the ballot."

If you still have your absentee ballot in hand, it must be delivered to your election office by 3 p.m. today for your vote to count.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 166,000 voters had cast a ballot in Minneapolis.