Two new Early Vote Centers opening in Minneapolis

With just a week to go before Election Day, Minneapolis will now have four locations available for early voting.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis announced that it will open two new Early Vote Centers on Tuesday, Oct. 27, expanding early voting options for the final week before Election Day.

The new locations will be:

The North Early Vote Center at Urban League Twin Cities, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N.

The South Early Vote Center at Longfellow Park Recreation Center, 3435 36th Ave. S.

Currently, early voting is available in Minneapolis at the Early Vote Center, 980 E. Hennepin Ave., and at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 6th St. S.

According to a press release from the city, beyond making in-person early voting easier, Early Vote Centers are especially helpful to people who need language support or other special accommodations, such as curbside voting. Amid the pandemic, voting early can also help people avoid lines and crowds at polling places on the day of the election.