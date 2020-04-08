'Votes for Women' | Online exhibit to honor Minnesota women's rights heroines

The Minnesota Historical Society's upcoming exhibit marks 100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment.

August 26, 2020 is a milestone in the United States. It's the 100th anniversary of the day women won the right to vote.

On August 26, 1920, lawmakers signed the 19th Amendment into the U.S. Constitution, upholding women's voting rights. The Minnesota Historical Society is marking the event's 100th anniversary with an online exhibit, "Votes for Women."

The exhibit will premiere on MNHS's website Wednesday, Aug. 26.

"This momentous legislation was one step in the struggle to overturn barriers to voting rights that persist to this day," read an MNHS press release about the exhibit.

The exhibit shares the stories of more than 40 Minnesota women, MNHS said, "whose commitment to civic responsibility, as well as the many voices who have been left out, can inspire us to participate more fully in the democratic process."

MNHS shared the names of some women whose stories will be told:

Marguerite Newburgh, of West St. Paul, widely acknowledged as the first woman in the country to vote following the passage of the 19th Amendment when she cast her ballot in the early morning hours for a waterworks bond election;

Nellie Francis, of St. Paul, who led the effort to enact a state anti-lynching statute in 1921;

Hannah Jensen Kempfer, of Fergus Falls, who was one of the first four women elected leaders in Minnesota in 1922 and who served nine terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives;

Sarah Burger Stearns, who founded some of the first suffrage groups in the state when she moved to Rochester in 1866 and Duluth in 1872.

MNHS said the exhibit also features interviews from state civic leaders, sharing how different communities view the right to vote. It also includes voting resources and information about the League of Women Voters.