Who's 'Best in Snow?' Voting open for MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Clark Blizzwald, Beyonsleigh, Snow Force One and Optimus Brine are among the finalists for Minnesota's next batch of to-be-named snowplows.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — One of Minnesota's favorite winter pastimes has advanced to the next phase.

After receiving 10,000 submissions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has narrowed its list of "Name a Snowplow" finalists to 60 clever, cute and quirky contestants.

Minnesotans are invited to vote for their top eight names, and those with the most votes will be added to a snowplow in each district across the state.

This year's finalists include references to everything from famous music groups, TV shows and movies and historical figures. And of course, there are the quintessentially Minnesota submissions – looking at you, Blader Tot Hotdish.

Highlights for 2023 include Aaron Brrrr, Sir, Bohemian Rhapsnowdy, Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow, Mary Tyler More Snow, Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger, Sleetwood Mac and Yer a Blizzard, Harry.

Voting is NOW OPEN! 🗳️ After more than 10,000 name ideas were submitted, we’ve narrowed the list down to 60 finalists—and now it’s time to pick your favorites! https://t.co/vCCLVYwAhB pic.twitter.com/osb4akQgDd — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) January 25, 2023

Voting remains open until midnight on Feb. 3, 2023. Winners and their snowplow districts will be announced later in the month.

Here is a glance back at the names that have won in the past two years:

2020-21

Plowy McPlowFace

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

2021-22

Betty Whiteout

Ctrl Salt Delete

The Big Leplowski

Plowasaurus Rex

Scoop Dogg

Blizzard of Oz

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Edward Blizzardhands

