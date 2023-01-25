Who's 'Best in Snow?' Voting open for MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — One of Minnesota's favorite winter pastimes has advanced to the next phase.
After receiving 10,000 submissions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has narrowed its list of "Name a Snowplow" finalists to 60 clever, cute and quirky contestants.
Minnesotans are invited to vote for their top eight names, and those with the most votes will be added to a snowplow in each district across the state.
This year's finalists include references to everything from famous music groups, TV shows and movies and historical figures. And of course, there are the quintessentially Minnesota submissions – looking at you, Blader Tot Hotdish.
Highlights for 2023 include Aaron Brrrr, Sir, Bohemian Rhapsnowdy, Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow, Mary Tyler More Snow, Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger, Sleetwood Mac and Yer a Blizzard, Harry.
Voting remains open until midnight on Feb. 3, 2023. Winners and their snowplow districts will be announced later in the month.
Here is a glance back at the names that have won in the past two years:
2020-21
- Plowy McPlowFace
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
- Duck Duck Orange Truck
- Plow Bunyan
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi
- F. Salt Fitzgerald
- Darth Blader
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow
2021-22
- Betty Whiteout
- Ctrl Salt Delete
- The Big Leplowski
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Scoop Dogg
- Blizzard of Oz
- No More Mr. Ice Guy
- Edward Blizzardhands
