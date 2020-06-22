x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

local

Vulnerable adult missing in western Wisconsin

The Dunn County Sheriff's Department is seeking help from the public in locating 23-year-old Austin Klopstein.
Credit: Dunn County Sheriff
Austin Klopstein walked away from his group home early Monday. He has high-functioning autism, and authorities are concerned for his safety.

ELK MOUND, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are asking for help from the public in locating a vulnerable adult who left his group home.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Austin J. Klopstein left his residence in the Village of Elk Mound early Monday and has not been seen or heard from since. 

Klopstein is described as a high-functioning person with autism. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans, and Puma tennis shoes. Austin was carrying a blue-gray and black backpack, and is believed to have ridden off on a gray and black mountain bike. 

Authorities are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Austin Klopstein's whereabouts is asked to call the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348. 

RELATED: St. Anthony police seek public's help in finding missing man

RELATED: Authorities seek help locating missing 13-year-old in Pine County

RELATED: Mom and daughter find missing 83-year-old with dementia in a bean field