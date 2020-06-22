Vulnerable adult missing in western Wisconsin

The Dunn County Sheriff's Department is seeking help from the public in locating 23-year-old Austin Klopstein.

ELK MOUND, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are asking for help from the public in locating a vulnerable adult who left his group home.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Austin J. Klopstein left his residence in the Village of Elk Mound early Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Klopstein is described as a high-functioning person with autism. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans, and Puma tennis shoes. Austin was carrying a blue-gray and black backpack, and is believed to have ridden off on a gray and black mountain bike.

Authorities are concerned for his safety.