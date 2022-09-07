Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe

A group visiting the fair says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt wandered away Aug. 31. While no details were shared, the BCA thanked those who helped locate him.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned to his loved ones. While sharing no details of where he was found, the agency thanked people who provided information that led to Nienstadt being found.

Alerts were issued after Nienstadt became separated from the group he was with while attending the State Fair on Aug. 31.

This is the second time a search effort has been centered around Nienstadt. In February of 2021, he walked away from a care facility in Hutchinson. Authorities then were concerned about his vulnerability and the fact he left in frigid temperatures without adequate clothing to keep him warm.

Nienstadt was found safe in another community one day later.

