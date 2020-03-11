Vulnerable senior missing in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are asking residents to keep their eyes open for a senior with Alzheimer's who wandered away from his group home Monday and hasn't been seen since.
A post on the department's Twitter feed says 83-year-old Napoleon "Napo" Alvarado was discovered missing from the residence on the 100 block of George Street. Alvarado is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and a purple jacket when last seen.
Authorities are concerned because Alvarado has Alzheimer's, and may be confused about his surroundings.
Anyone who sees him or knows of Napoleon Alavarado's whereabouts is asked to call St. Paul Police at 6561-291-1111.