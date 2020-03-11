Vulnerable senior missing in St. Paul

Police say 83-year-old Napoleon Alvarado has Alzheimer's, and wandered away from his group home Monday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are asking residents to keep their eyes open for a senior with Alzheimer's who wandered away from his group home Monday and hasn't been seen since.

A post on the department's Twitter feed says 83-year-old Napoleon "Napo" Alvarado was discovered missing from the residence on the 100 block of George Street. Alvarado is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and a purple jacket when last seen.

Authorities are concerned because Alvarado has Alzheimer's, and may be confused about his surroundings.