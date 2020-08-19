Vulnerable juvenile sought in Isanti county

In a Facebook post the sheriff says Brenden Marx left the residence on 245th Ave NW in Athens Township, and has not been seen since.

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — The Isanti County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen who walked away from his home Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since.

In a Twitter post the sheriff says Brenden Marx left the residence on 245th Ave NW in Athens Township last night. Deputies were dispatched to search the area but did not locate Brenden.

The Sheriff says Marx has developmental disabilities and has walked away before. He usually walks up to a house to ask for help.

Attempt to locate missing juvenile, Brenden Marx. He walked away from his home on 245th Ave NW in Athens Township last night. He does have some developmental disabilities and has done this before. He usually walks up to a house to askIf you see him, please call 911 pic.twitter.com/AtEPT9YPGC — Isanti County Sheriff's Office (@IsantiMNSheriff) August 19, 2020