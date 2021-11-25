Vulnerable woman missing in Bloomington

Rosaleia Shelton is described by her family as having severe mental illness. The 19-year-old left home Nov. 22 and has not returned.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman described by her family as struggling with mental illness.

Rosaleia Garcia Shelton, age 19, left home near 90th Street and Wentworth Ave. in Bloomington around on Nov. 22 and has not returned. Family members say she is a vulnerable "multicultural" female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds, who was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly gray pants and black tennis shoes and carrying a backpack with cats on it.

Rosaleia also has a scar over her left eyebrow.

"She is kind, sweet, loving, a beautiful heart," her mother Roseabelle wrote in a message to KARE 11. Always willing to help others in the community. Volunteering at churches, Loaves and Fishes, the Basilica,,, Without her I feel like my heart is gone."

Police say Rosaleia made phone contact with her mother Nov. 24 but would not share her location and has not returned home.