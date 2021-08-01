Wadena County house fire leaves 2 adults dead, juvenile injured

Wadena County Sheriff's Office said the juvenile had minor burns.

WADENA, Minn. — Officials say two people are dead and a minor is injured after an overnight house fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said the report of the fire came in at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived at the home, which is in Wadena Township's Section 32, they found a juvenile outside with minor burns. The child's age was not released.

Fire crews went into the home and found two adults. Lifesaving measures were not successful, and the two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile was treated at a local hospital and released a short time after, officials said. The victims' names are not being released at this time, pending family notification.