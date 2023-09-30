Walk To End Alzheimer's turns Minneapolis streets purple

Walkers raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association, which funds research and supports those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and their caregivers.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Twin Cities, once again earned the distinction of one of the largest walks in the country.

Thousands of people attended the Saturday morning event at Target Field. Walkers raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association, which funds research and supports those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and their caregivers.

KARE 11’s Karla Hult again emceed the event, as she’s done since before her dad, Robert Hult, ended his Alzheimer’s journey in 2019.

“This morning has always meant so much to my family throughout our Alzheimer’s jouney, and today was honestly no exception. It is so powerful to come together as an extended Alzheimer’s and other dementia family. To support each other, celebrate with and just understand what each other is going through, knowing we are truly in this fight together,” she said after the walk.

This year, Karla was also joined by Gabi Del Morel of Telemundo Minnesota.

“We also did the program in both English and Spanish, because we’re reaching out to everyone in our community. Reminding everyone in the extended Alzheimer’s and other dementia family, they’re not alone,” she said about the bilingual celebration.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Older Black Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer's or other dementias and older Hispanics are about one and one-half times as likely to have Alzheimer's or other dementias as older Whites.

Walk organizers say they need the community’s help to reach their goal of raising $1.5 million. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Twin Cities and how you can make a donation, just click here.

