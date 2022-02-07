The Walker's 'Spoonbridge' to be reunited with its cherry

The cherry was removed in mid-November to take a cross-country trip for a paint touch-up.

An iconic symbol of Minneapolis will soon have its cherry on top once again.

The Walker Art Center announced the cherry from the famous "Spoonbridge and Cherry" sculpture will be returning to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Feb. 18, about three months after it was removed and transported to New York for repainting.

"In order to keep the red crisp and glossy through all seasons, the Cherry requires a fresh coat of paint about every ten years," the Walker explained on its website.

The "Spoonbridge and Cherry," designed by artists Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg, has been a fixture at the Walker since the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden first opened in 1988. Since that time, the sculpture has been featured in numerous images depicting Minneapolis, often with picturesque views of the city's skyline in the background.

The 1,200 pound aluminum cherry requires repainting about every ten years and was last restored in 2009.

For this touch-up, the cherry was taken to Fine Art Finishes in New York for the repainting work.

But why New York?