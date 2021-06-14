WalletHub: Minnesota is 9th most fun state in America

The WalletHub rankings are based on results from 26 key metrics used to determine which states offer the most varied and cost-effective options for enjoyment.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have a reputation for being a bit "reserved" when it comes to sharing emotions, especially when it comes to joy and elation.

That doesn't mean we can't have any fun.

A new report by personal finance website WalletHub says Minnesota is the 9th most fun state in America, based on results from 26 key metrics ranging from number of restaurants and cost of a movie to accessibility of national parks and casinos per capita.

Here is how the Gopher State finished in a number of categories.

Fun in Minnesota (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.):

23rd – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 6th – Movie Theaters per Capita

– Movie Theaters per Capita 7th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

– Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita 29th – Amusement Parks per Capita

– Amusement Parks per Capita 3rd – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

– Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita 17th – Fitness Centers per Capita

– Fitness Centers per Capita 5th – Casinos per Capita

– Casinos per Capita 6th – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments

Performing arts and theaters per capita played a big factor in the rankings, with Minnesota finishing third... just behind New York and California. We also tied for first in money spent on parks and recreation, and finished second in highest expenditures on recreational services.

WalletHub concluded the most fun state in the U.S. is California, with Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois rounding out the top five. Least fun are Rhode Island, Arkansas, Delaware and Mississippi, with West Virginia officially holding the title of "Dudsville" as the least fun state in America.

As far as neighboring states go, Wisconsin is ranked 14th-most fun, with South Dakota coming in 31st, Iowa 32nd, and North Dakota 35th.