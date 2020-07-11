Walz authorizes state assistance for damage in Hennepin Co. following unrest in May

The State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will cover 75% of the costs – or $11,744,149 – and local governments will be responsible for the remaining 25%.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz approved state assistance for Hennepin County on Friday to help rebuilding areas damaged during the unrest in late May.

According to a press release from Gov. Walz's office, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) estimated more than $15 million in eligible fire-related damages following a damage assessment.

“Minnesotans work together to get through hard times,” Walz said in the release. “After that devastating week at the end of May, Minnesotans from across the state generously contributed and worked together with the people of Minneapolis to rebuild their city. This funding from the State joins that effort to rebuild and will help provide critical resources to the community.”

Any catastrophe caused by weather or any fire, flood or explosion – regardless of the cause – qualify as "disaster," under Minnesota law.

Gov. Walz twice requested federal major disaster declaration, but was denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency both times.

