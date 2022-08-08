Mankato to host 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener

The 75th installment of the annual tradition will take place May 12-13, 2023 for the first time ever in host city Mankato.

MANKATO, Minn. — It was a homecoming of sorts for Gov. Tim Walz Monday morning, speaking alongside Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials to announce the 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener will take place in Mankato.

We have some BIG news today!



Mankato will be the host of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener 🎣🎉



DNR Commissioner @StrommenSarah and others joined @GovTimWalz at Bray Park to make the announcement on the shore of Madison Lake this morning. — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) August 8, 2022

The 75th installment of the annual tradition will be held May 12-13, making it the fifth time the event will be held in the southern portion of the state, and the first time ever for host city Mankato.

“I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern Minnesota and my hometown of Mankato,” Walz said in a statement. “This region is home to an extraordinary diversity of fishing opportunities on over 100 lakes and rivers. I look forward to celebrating the unique tourism and outdoor opportunities that the region has to offer.”

"I like to brag about this area. There is great fishing in southern Minnesota. We have incredible parks and incredible trails here."— @GovTimWalz pic.twitter.com/oOeuqUixrm — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) August 8, 2022

The Governor's Fishing Opener is made possible in coordinated effort between the Governor's Office, DNR and the state's tourism office, Explore Minnesota.

“The Mankato area is home to some of the best fishing in southern Minnesota. I’m so thrilled that we will shine a light on that fact during the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a release.

